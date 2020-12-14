Virginia cast 13 Electoral College votes for Joe Biden

RICHMOND — Virginia cast its 13 Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Monday.

The 13 electors gathered at the state House of Delegates for a ceremony that was closed to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Ralph Northam thanked the electors before they cast their votes. Electors also participated in a prayer and the Pledge of Alliance before voting for Biden began.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I want to thank him for using his power to empower women,” said elector Leah V. Pence as she cast her vote.

Biden defeated President Donald Trump in November’s election by 10 percentage points.

Trump held a campaign rally at the Newport News airport in September that drew thousands of supporters. Overall, though, the state was not a focus of either campaign.

While Virginia was considered a swing state as recently as 2012, it has trended sharply toward Democrats over the past decade, especially in the populous northern Virginia suburbs. Republicans have not won statewide in Virginia since 2009.