Virginia casts Electoral College votes for Joe Biden

RICHMOND—Virginia cast its 13 Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Monday.
Nationwide, Biden cleared the 270-electoral-vote mark to formalize his presidential victory with California’s 55 votes.
The voting milestone came late Monday when California electors affirmed Biden’s massive 5 million-vote win last month in the nation’s largest state.
The Electoral College took on added importance this year because of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede he lost his race for reelection.
Virginia electors gathered at the House of Delegates for a ceremony closed to the public amid the pandemic.
Gov. Ralph Northam thanked the electors before they cast their votes. Electors also participated in a prayer and the Pledge of Alliance before voting for Biden began.
“I want to thank him for using his power to empower women,” said elector Leah V. Pence as she cast her vote.
Biden defeated President Donald Trump in November’s election by 10 percentage points.
Monday was the day set by law for the meeting of the Electoral College. Electors were casting paper ballots in gatherings that were taking place in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, with masks, social distancing and other virus precautions the order of the day.
The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress over which Vice President Mike Pence will preside.
When all the votes are in, Biden is expected to have 306 electoral votes to 232 for Trump. It takes 270 to be elected.
In the popular vote count, Biden topped Trump by more than 7 million votes nationwide. Only Hawaii’s 4 electoral votes are outstanding as the state met later on Monday.
