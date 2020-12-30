Virginia colony's 'Enchanted Castle' remains return to Germanna

Moore, who attended the center’s opening in 2019, said Germanna is part of the American frontier story—that is, from back when Orange and Culpeper counties were frontier places in the Colonial period.

“There was nothing else like it, this far west,” she said. “It’s a great example of how little we know about the past. Everyone knows about Monticello and Mount Vernon. But there are so many stories that still have not been as well addressed, in the public eye, as they could.”

With his enormous and ornate home, Galke said Spotswood was “trying to create an impressive facade for the French to the west and the American Indians. And making it of brick and fancy dressed stones in a place that must have been very much wilderness.”

With his iron mines and furnaces, the go-getter was trying to create new revenue for the colony, she said.

“This is an important part of the story of Virginia, and the expansion of British influence westward, for good or bad,” Galke said. “That house was a statement about the British in the New World, a statement to the Spanish and the French.”