Virginia congressional, state leaders weigh in on Ukraine invasion

Virginia congressional and state leaders are weighing in on Russia’s Thursday morning invasion of Ukraine in the largest European attack since World War II.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and the Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement Thursday morning that Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine is an unacceptable affront to Ukraine’s sovereignty and to democracies everywhere.

“This is a crisis of Putin’s own making. The United States and the international community have offered Putin every opportunity to de-escalate diplomatically. Instead, he chose a path of conflict, risking the lives of citizens in both Ukraine and Russia,” Kaine said in the statement.

“America’s commitment to Ukraine is absolute and has the steadfast, bipartisan support of Congress. Make no mistake: Russia’s aggression will continue to have significant consequences, including through additional crippling economic sanctions.”

“Tonight, we stand with the people of Ukraine, we stand with our NATO allies, and we stand for America’s values of freedom, peace, and democracy,” Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, said in a statement late Wednesday.

The member of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee said we must be united in condemning Vladimir Putin’s war, calling it an act of aggression that serves only the irrational self-interest of one man.

“In the hours and days ahead, he must feel the sting of unprecedented sanctions from the United States and our partners around the world. Additionally, Kremlin officials, Russia’s globe-travelling oligarchs, and Members of the Duma must also be held accountable for this reckless push to reestablish the borders of the Soviet Union.

“They should be powerfully confronted for their decision to inflict pain on the innocent people of Ukraine,” Spanberger said.

Early Thursday, Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, posted on Facebook about the unfolding situation.

“Stand by for European nations to ask the U.S. to intervene in the Ukraine only to turn around and bitch about the U.S. intervening 6 months from now,” said Freitas, an Iraq war veteran.

“Some of our so-called ‘Allies’ are always willing to fight to the last drop of US blood while they protect their welfare states.”

Later on Thursday morning, the local delegate followed up with another post: “Years of NATO relying almost exclusively on US military dominance…while complaining about US military dominance, are going to demonstrate that NATO is really about US taxpayers subsidizing Western European defense rather than a genuine mutual defense pact.”

State Senator Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, used the Ukraine invasion as a political statement in his congressional bid for Spanberger’s seat in the November election.

“Our nation’s enemies know that Joe Biden is weak and depends on the support of the woke Democrats for his political survival. That’s why Putin has suddenly decided to finish what he started in Ukraine during the Obama/Biden years, and it’s why China has ended democracy in Hong Kong and has its sights set on taking over Taiwan,” Reeves said in a campaign email Thursday morning.

“No leader respects Joe Biden and no enemy of America fears him. This is why it is absolutely critical that Republicans take back Congress! A strong Republican Congress can force Joe Biden to rebuild our military and get tough on America’s enemies!” Reeves said in the email.