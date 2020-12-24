Virginia continues to set new record for virus cases

For the second day in a row, Virginia set a record for the number of new daily virus cases as the state creeps closer to seeing almost 5,000 new people testing positive for COVID-19 each day.

On the eve of Christmas and holiday travel, the Virginia Department of Health reported that another 4,782 people statewide had confirmed infections by the virus. The Rappahannock Health District also saw an increase of 293 new people testing positive, just below the daily record of 313 new cases set on Dec. 21.

Across the state, 11.5 percent of virus tests being administered are coming back positive, according to seven-day averages. The positivity rate is even higher—12.5 percent—in the local health district. Health officials have said a rate over 5 percent indicates widespread community transmission.

Cases are continue to skyrocket even as the state roll outs the first dose of a two-part vaccine. As of Thursday, 31,491 Virginians had been vaccinated.

With the additional cases reported on Thursday, Virginia has had 323,915 people test positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The state reported 31 new deaths on Thursday for a cumulative total of 4,791 fatalities associated with the virus.