The Virginia Department of Health on Monday reported 71,642 total COVID-19 cases statewide—an increase of 2,711 from the 68,931 reported Friday.
The 71,642 cases consist of 68,814 confirmed cases and 2,828 probable cases. There are 1,968 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia—1,861 confirmed and 107 probable. That’s an increase of 10 from the 1,958 reported Friday.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported 1,595 total positive, cumulative cases as of Monday and 25 deaths in the five counties—two more than on July 8.
There were 1,517 local, positive COVID-19 cases five days ago.
As of July 13, Culpeper County had 857 cases and 12 deaths, Fauquier County 497 cases and eight deaths, Madison County 48 cases and one death, Orange County 161 cases and three deaths and Rappahannock County, 32 cases and its first death of the novel coronavirus, reported July 10.
Several local area testing events have been taking place and are planned for this week. Donors at an American Red Cross blood drive 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Friday, July 17 at Culpeper Battlefield Auto may receive free COVID-19 antibody testing. Sign up at 540/547-3673.
And then 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, July 18, there will be free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Madison County High School. The parking lot will open at 8 a.m. and the first 500 individuals will be tested.
Fairfax—a top commuter destination for Culpeper County residents—on Monday reported 14,556 positive cases, 1,713 hospitalizations and 500 deaths from COVID-19.
In the Richmond area, there are 9,022 cases: 3,216 in Chesterfield County, 2,891 in Henrico County, 2,432 in Richmond and 483 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 301 deaths attributed to the virus: 173 in Henrico, 62 in Chesterfield, 35 in Richmond and 31 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive remains relatively low. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 6.8% as of July 9, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21, and slightly up from 5.9% on June 24.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
