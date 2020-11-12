Virginia COVID-19 cases nearing 200,000 mark

After hitting a record high of daily new cases—2,103 on Saturday—Virginia continues to edge closer to the 200,000 mark. It added 1,521 new cases on Thursday for a cumulative total of 198,027 infections and 3,758 deaths associated with COVID-19.

Likewise, the Rappahannock Area Health District in Fredericksburg reported its second consecutive day of more than 50 new cases; 54 were reported Thursday for an overall total of 6,788 cases and 94 deaths.

The total included 2,688 cases in Spotsylvania County; 2,674 in Stafford County; 628 in Fredericksburg; 480 in Caroline County; and 318 in King George County.

As of Thursday’s report, there were 28 people in the area’s three local hospitals being treated for COVID-19 symptoms.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,660 cases in Culpeper County; 1,205 in Fauquier County; 481 in Orange County; and 375 in Westmoreland County.