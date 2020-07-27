The Virginia Department of Health on Monday reported an increase of 3,708 COVID-19 cases since Friday bringing the statewide total to 86,072.
There are 2,082 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an an increase of 28 from the 2,054 reported Friday.
Culpeper County had 926 cases as of Monday and 12 deaths with cumulative hospitalizations of 72 people sickened by COVID-19. Culpeper Health & Rehab last week reported an outbreak in the nursing home involving six residents and six employees.
In the Richmond area, there are 10,474 cases: 3,766 in Chesterfield County, 3,371 in Henrico County, 2,762 in Richmond and 575 in Hanover County—an increase of 379 local cases from the 10,095 reported Friday.
Also, the region has 310 deaths attributed to the virus: 178 in Henrico, 66 in Chesterfield, 36 in Richmond and 30 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.5% as of July 20, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21.
