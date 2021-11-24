Virginia DMV advises holiday partygoers: buzzed driving is drunk driving

As Virginia’s Highway Safety Office, DMV urges those who plan to drink during the Thanksgiving holiday to arrange for a sober ride home.

It is a time to celebrate with friends, family and loved ones, but according to preliminary numbers, more than 220 people will be missing from this year’s dinner table as a result of alcohol-related crashes on Virginia’s roads since last Thanksgiving, according to a release from DMV.

It's essential to know that buzzed driving is drunk driving, the agency stated.

Plan to celebrate the holidays with even a small amount of alcohol? Plan for a sober driver, DMV stated.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Getting behind the wheel under the influence is a choice that could result in preventable crashes, injuries and even deaths,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative, in a statement. “Impaired driving is dangerous. Even a small amount of substance consumed can affect a person’s ability to drive safely. It’s simple, if you are drinking, do not drive.”

All Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles customer service centers will be closed for Thanksgiving from Thursday, Nov. 25 through Saturday, Nov. 27. Offices will reopen for appointments Monday, Nov. 29.