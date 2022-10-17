 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Virginia DMV releases U.S, Navy plates

  • 0
Navy tags

New U.S Navy license plates are now available for Virginia veterans and their families.

 VIRGINIA DMV

Oct. 13 marked the 247th birthday of the Navy.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is proud to offer a special license plate honoring those serving or who have served in the U.S. Navy.

Legislation introduced by state Sen. Jennifer Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, and signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin authorizes the issuance of the revenue-sharing license plate. It incorporates the emblem of the Navy, directing proceeds to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Fund.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“DMV offers a number of license plates honoring our armed forces. We are proud to add the United States Navy as an option to those who are bravely serving or have served our country,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford.

The license plate is available to those actively serving in the Navy, those who have been honorably discharged after at least six months of active duty, or those who have retired from the Navy. Un-remarried surviving spouses of those eligible may also be issued the plate.

People are also reading…

The new license plate is available for an annual fee of $25. After DMV issues 1,000 plates, $15 from each purchase will be paid into the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Fund to support its operations in Virginia.

The license plate can be purchased at any DMV customer service center, DMV Connect, DMV Select office, or online at dmvNOW.com/plates.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Hearing aids are now available over the counter across U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert