Virginia DOC: more than 50 percent of inmates, staff vaccinated

As of Thursday, Feb, 18, 2021, the Virginia Department of Corrections had administered COVID-19 vaccine to more than 50 percent of its inmates, far outpacing the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations seen elsewhere, according to an agency news release last week.

More than half of prison staff have also received the vaccine: “The DOC continues to get shots into arms at facilities across the state as they receive vaccines from the Virginia Department of Health,” the release stated.

DOC medical staff worked intently with VDH officials, following CDC guidelines, as vaccines received emergency approval. The agency then started a massive education campaign to help inmates make informed decisions about the vaccine, which was voluntary to receive, the release stated.

More than 13,000 inmates and more than 6,000 staff have received the first of two Moderna COVID-19 shots as of last week. All inmates getting the first shot are scheduled to receive the second shot four weeks later.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Approximately 3,000 had received their 2nd dose of the vaccine as of Feb. 18. The average daily inmate population in January was 23,811.