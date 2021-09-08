Virginia expands COVID-19 testing

Chamberlin noted the “district is now seeing seven-day case and positivity rate averages that we have not seen since February of this year, which is very concerning.”

She added that with the holiday weekend and some labs being closed, cases could climb even more this week.

Chamberlin said testing, vaccinations, masks and social distancing are all important in dealing with “the high level of transmission in all of our localities.”

The unvaccinated who have close contact with anyone infected should quarantine and get tested, Chamberlin said. If the test comes up negative, the person should be tested again within five to seven days after the exposure or if symptoms arise. Anyone who has been vaccinated and has contact with an infected person should be tested three to five days after exposure and wear a mask in public for 14 days or until a negative test.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday’s updated district data shows positive cases continue to climb, along with four deaths so far this month.

The local deaths included a King George woman in her 80s, a Stafford man in his 50s, and a Spotsylvania woman and Stafford man, both in their 60s.