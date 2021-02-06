Virginia eyes outlawing relic hunting on preserved battlefield land

But he takes a dim view of many hobbyists who metal detect at night or without asking property owners.

“If you don’t have permission and don’t own the land, it’s theft,” said Kiser, who has been investigating historic sites across the commonwealth since 1984. “Most people don’t even know what is being taken off their land.”

“You can erase sites by taking stuff,” he continued. “For instance, one of the most desirable things is a soldier’s metal ID tag. It may be the only proof that person and that soldier’s unit was there, the entire record. So if you dig it up, you’re removing part of the story, you are erasing history.”

“Battles are really fast, intense things and they don’t leave a lot of traces. They’re ephemeral,” Kiser said. “What they leave is a scatter of metal in the ground. Soldiers are dropping stuff as they go, running and moving. So if you collect that material, and don’t record it, that’s gone. That’s the history of the men who were fighting. You can literally erase them.”

Less than 20 percent of Virginia’s historically significant battlefield land has been preserved.

The American Battlefield Trust owns nearly 9,000 acres in the state, out of 27,000 acres it has helped preserve.

