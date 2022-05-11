Virginia follows Texas to punish sending of unsolicited nude pics online

The ubiquitous use of dating apps and other online messaging platforms has led to an explosion in people receiving unsolicited nude pictures of someone they have never met. Some states want to penalize that.

A bipartisan group of state lawmakers in Virginia passed legislation in March that would punish those who unbidden drop their pants online. The bill awaits Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s signature.

Any adult who sends an unsolicited nude image to another adult would be subject to civil penalties, and the recipient of such pictures would be entitled to damages of $500.

The Virginia bill follows a 2019 law in Texas that makes it a criminal offense to send unsolicited nudes.

The legislation in both states was championed by Bumble, a dating app that allows women to make the first move when contacting potential romantic partners or friends.

A 2018 survey by Bumble found that one in three women using the app had received unsolicited nude pictures from someone they hadn’t met, and 95% of them said they were unhappy to have been subject to such sightings.

Bumble is backing similar bills in California, New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to penalize the sending of unsolicited nudes, said Payton Iheme, the company’s head of public policy for Americas.

Iheme said the company has chosen to press the issue in states first before attempting a federal solution through Congress.

“You really have to first get citizens informed that this is something that they don’t have to deal with,” Iheme told CQ Roll Call about women having to put up with getting unsolicited naked pictures online. “Many of the women that we speak with, they’re like, ‘This is just part of doing business on the internet.’”

In addition to criminal and civil penalties, bills at the state level include the ability for a plaintiff to get an injunction to prevent continued harassment, Iheme said. “That’s a lot easier to do at the state level than in federal courts.”