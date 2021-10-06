Virginia GOP candidate tests school fight message for 2022

Republicans say Youngkin could win if he can get 40 percent of the Greater Washington area vote. But complaining about teaching racial awareness could also backfire in a county that has grown more diverse over the years. Just 53 percent of Loudoun's population is white, down from 69 percent as recently as 2010.

“Running a race in Loudoun County on this issue when it could create a backlash against nonwhite voters runs the risk of being counterproductive," said Mo Elliethee, a former campaign adviser to McAuliffe and other leading Virginia Democrats.

Many parent groups counter that their movement is multiracial and sprang out of the pandemic-driven surge in virtual learning—which gave parents of all backgrounds in-home views of what their children were being taught.

Sue Zoldak, founder of Do Better FCPS, which focuses on neighboring Fairfax County schools, is a former Republican National Committee consultant. She said her group was “not connected at all” to statewide races, only school board ones, which are nonpartisan.

“It’s funny to me, the accusation that, ‘Oh well, this is obviously a conservative-run movement,’” Zoldak said. “The only reason that we’re the ones that speak up is because all the school boards are packed with liberals.”