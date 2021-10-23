Virginia House of Delegates District 18

Douglas Ward
Birthplace: Orange, NJ
Age: 71
Family: Married to the Rev. Earl Johnson for 22 years
Background: After college I joined the Peace Corps and served for three years teaching junior high school in Liberia, West Africa. After that I went to medical school and trained in internal medicine and infectious diseases. I went into private practice in Washington, D.C., and have run my own medical practice for 34 years. I specialize in the treatment of HIV/AIDS, having done that through the worst parts of the epidemic. I am nationally considered a thought leader in the treatment of HIV. I am now semi-retired, living in rural Rappahannock County.
Top three campaign issues:
- Civil rights, including access to voting; the ERA, and same-sex marriage
- Access to medical care; Medicaid expansion and rural health clinics
- Education: increasing teachers’ salaries, free junior college and trade schools. Also the environment and clean energy.
Campaign website: drdougfordelegate.com
Michael J. Webert
Birthplace: Denver, CO
Age: 42
Family: Married, two children
Background: I have called Virginia home for nearly 20 years. I moved to Fauquier County in 1999, where my mother’s family has a heritage since the early 1930s. My wife and I own Black Locust Livestock and run our own farm store, where we sell custom local beef and other products. I was first elected to the Virginia General Assembly in 2011 and I have proudly served my community as a citizen legislator. I live in Marshall with my wife and two boys.
Top three campaign issues:
- Education: Ensuring in-person education, school choice, increasing parental involvement, funding and providing school resource officers, and fully funding our broadband initiatives so that our children have access to the resources they need is a top priority for my campaign.
- Regulatory Reform: Cutting red tape has been a focus during my time in office. I carried and passed the most significant regulatory reform bill in the history of the commonwealth. We need to end the over-regulation of the energy sector, and we need to start having honest conversations about the effects of solar expansion on good farmland.
- Second Amendment: Preserving and protecting our Second Amendment rights is the key to preserving a free society. I’ve championed and passed legislation that expanded our 2A rights, and I will continue to fight to restore our rights where they have been taken away in the past few legislative sessions.