Virginia House of Delegates District 18

Douglas Ward

Background: After college I joined the Peace Corps and served for three years teaching junior high school in Liberia, West Africa. After that I went to medical school and trained in internal medicine and infectious diseases. I went into private practice in Washington, D.C., and have run my own medical practice for 34 years. I specialize in the treatment of HIV/AIDS, having done that through the worst parts of the epidemic. I am nationally considered a thought leader in the treatment of HIV. I am now semi-retired, living in rural Rappahannock County.