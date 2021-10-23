 Skip to main content
Virginia House of Delegates District 30
Virginia House of Delegates District 30

House of Delegates members walk past the south portico around 8:30pm at the end of the veto session at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, VA Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

 BOB BROWN



Nick Freitas

Freitas

Nick J. Freitas

Incumbent

Age: 42

Family: Married with 3 children, 2 dogs, 3 cats, 4 goats, 12 chickens, 2 parakeets and 1 turkey

Background: I enlisted in the military during high school and served with the 82nd ABN, 25th Lt Infantry and as a Green Beret with 1st Special Forces Group, serving two tours in Iraq. Upon leaving the military we moved to Virginia, where I have worked as a private sector and defense consultant. It has been an honor to serve the people of the 30th District for the last 6 years. Working with the community we have accomplished a lot in that time, from expanding Career and Technical Education, increasing government transparency and standing up for individual liberty and property rights.

Top three campaign issues:

  1. EDUCATION REFORM—We need to give parents, students and teachers more options and oppose the blatant politicization of our school curriculums and teacher training.
  2. REGULATORY & TAX REFORM—The last two years have been very difficult on our economy because of regulations, mandates and taxes. It is time to lessen the burden on employees and employers.
  3. PROTECTING OUR RIGHTS—After years of telling us “no one wants to take your guns,” the Democrat-controlled Virginia House passed a bill which would have criminalized thousands of gun owners.

Campaign website: nickforva.com

Annette Hyde

Hyde

Annette Hyde

Birthplace: Fort Worth, Texas

Age: 62

Family: Married with two sons

Background: I’ve been a yoga teacher for 20 years, living in Madison County. I’m a founding member of our local chapter of Moms Demand Action. I was appointed by the Madison County Board of Supervisors to the Virginia Career Works/Piedmont Workforce Development Board, whose mission is to be a proactive partner with employers and economic development leaders. I’m a member of the State Rehabilitation Council for the Virginia Department of the Blind and Visually Impaired. I volunteer with the Virginia Department of Health’s Medical Reserve Corps. I served weekly at a COVID-19 Call Center last spring and directed traffic at mass vaccination sites in Culpeper.

Top three campaign issues:

  1. HEALTH CARE—Health care is a right, not a privilege. We shouldn’t have to choose between bankruptcy or death if we’re faced with a serious illness. We need a public buy-in option for Medicaid or single payer/universal insurance.
  2. EDUCATION—All children deserve a quality education, regardless of race, income, or special needs. We should fully fund universal pre-k and full-day kindergarten. To attract the best educators to our schools, teacher pay must match the qualified professionals they are.
  3. BROADBAND EXPANSION—The time is now for expanding fast, affordable, reliable internet in rural Virginia. The internet is a vital part of economic infrastructure and development. Lack of access impacts rural home sales, students in rural schools, small businesses and economic growth.

Campaign website: annetteservesva.com

