Virginia House of Delegates District 30

Nick J. Freitas
Incumbent
Age: 42
Family: Married with 3 children, 2 dogs, 3 cats, 4 goats, 12 chickens, 2 parakeets and 1 turkey
Background: I enlisted in the military during high school and served with the 82nd ABN, 25th Lt Infantry and as a Green Beret with 1st Special Forces Group, serving two tours in Iraq. Upon leaving the military we moved to Virginia, where I have worked as a private sector and defense consultant. It has been an honor to serve the people of the 30th District for the last 6 years. Working with the community we have accomplished a lot in that time, from expanding Career and Technical Education, increasing government transparency and standing up for individual liberty and property rights.
Top three campaign issues:
- EDUCATION REFORM—We need to give parents, students and teachers more options and oppose the blatant politicization of our school curriculums and teacher training.
- REGULATORY & TAX REFORM—The last two years have been very difficult on our economy because of regulations, mandates and taxes. It is time to lessen the burden on employees and employers.
- PROTECTING OUR RIGHTS—After years of telling us “no one wants to take your guns,” the Democrat-controlled Virginia House passed a bill which would have criminalized thousands of gun owners.
Campaign website: nickforva.com
Annette Hyde
Birthplace: Fort Worth, Texas
Age: 62
Family: Married with two sons
Background: I’ve been a yoga teacher for 20 years, living in Madison County. I’m a founding member of our local chapter of Moms Demand Action. I was appointed by the Madison County Board of Supervisors to the Virginia Career Works/Piedmont Workforce Development Board, whose mission is to be a proactive partner with employers and economic development leaders. I’m a member of the State Rehabilitation Council for the Virginia Department of the Blind and Visually Impaired. I volunteer with the Virginia Department of Health’s Medical Reserve Corps. I served weekly at a COVID-19 Call Center last spring and directed traffic at mass vaccination sites in Culpeper.
Top three campaign issues:
- HEALTH CARE—Health care is a right, not a privilege. We shouldn’t have to choose between bankruptcy or death if we’re faced with a serious illness. We need a public buy-in option for Medicaid or single payer/universal insurance.
- EDUCATION—All children deserve a quality education, regardless of race, income, or special needs. We should fully fund universal pre-k and full-day kindergarten. To attract the best educators to our schools, teacher pay must match the qualified professionals they are.
- BROADBAND EXPANSION—The time is now for expanding fast, affordable, reliable internet in rural Virginia. The internet is a vital part of economic infrastructure and development. Lack of access impacts rural home sales, students in rural schools, small businesses and economic growth.