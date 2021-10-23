Virginia House of Delegates District 30

Nick J. Freitas

Background: I enlisted in the military during high school and served with the 82nd ABN, 25th Lt Infantry and as a Green Beret with 1st Special Forces Group, serving two tours in Iraq. Upon leaving the military we moved to Virginia, where I have worked as a private sector and defense consultant. It has been an honor to serve the people of the 30th District for the last 6 years. Working with the community we have accomplished a lot in that time, from expanding Career and Technical Education, increasing government transparency and standing up for individual liberty and property rights.