Virginia House recount underway; could affirm GOP majority

Election officials expect there to be a total of roughly 28,000 votes cast in the 85th District, including in-person votes as well as those cast by mail or in early voting. They expected to complete the entire recount by Thursday evening.

On Thursday morning, a few dozen people packed into a room in the second floor of an elections building in Virginia Beach as the ballots were fed into two different scanning machines. Groups of four or five people sat at a handful of tables and looked at any ballots that were determined by the machines to have write-in candidates, were not clearly marked or had some other issue.

Only 16 ballots of the roughly 1,000 that were first scanned in a machine Thursday morning had to be reviewed by a human, said Dave Belote, the Democratic vice chair of the electoral board. Most of those were “undervotes,” meaning the voter selected a candidate for governor or other statewide office but not for someone in the House of Delegates. One of the ballots was a write-in for Bugs Bunny, Belote said.