Virginia is second in nation for defense spending, personnel

Virginia defense contractors won the second-largest chunk of Defense Department dollars among the states, and it ranks second in terms of defense employees based here, Pentagon data shows.

But DoD’s spending with Virginia contractors has been growing more slowly than the national average, a Daily Press analysis found.

DoD spending here rose by just under 10% between fiscal year 2019 and 2020, when it reached $44.8 billion. For the nation, spending rose 14%.

Over the past five years, DoD spending in Virginia increased by nearly 47%, compared with a national increase of just under 61%. Virginia ranked second for defense spending in 2020, behind Texas. That’s one notch up from 2019, as California slid from first to third.

With 250,884 DoD personnel, Virginia ranks second, behind California.

Newport News ranks 22nd among U.S. cities and counties for DoD spending, which totaled $4.1 billion in 2020. Norfolk was 33rd, receiving $3 billion of defense funds; Virginia Beach was 40th, with just under $2.5 billion; Portsmouth was 83rd, with $959 million and Chesapeake was 107th, with $684 million.

Northern Virginia’s Fairfax county ranked second, receiving $17.7 billion.

The biggest contractor in Virginia was Newport News-based Huntington Ingalls Industries, which received $3.5 billion in 2020. It was the 13th largest contractor in the nation last year. Virginia Beach-based Atlantic Diving Supply received just under $1.2 billion, making it the 54th largest contractor in 2020.