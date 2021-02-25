 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia lawmakers pass bill requiring in-person learning
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Virginia lawmakers pass bill requiring in-person learning

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
20201110_MET_SENATE_BB12 (copy)

Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, exited the Science Museum of Virginia in November at the end of the General Assembly’s special session. Senators have also been meeting at the museum for this year’s session.

 BOB BROWN/Times-Dispatch

RICHMOND—The Virginia Senate gave final approval Thursday to legislation that would require schools to provide full-time, in-person instruction as the coronavirus pandemic drags on.

The chamber voted 36–3, sending the measure sponsored by GOP Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant to Gov. Ralph Northam. If signed as is, it would take effect July 1.

Dunnavant said that effective date was the bill's only flaw. She said she hoped Northam would consider amending the measure so that it would take effect immediately, given substantial bipartisan support it won in both chambers. The House passed it a day earlier on a vote of 88–9.

“Our children needed to be in school last fall. We have spent an enormous amount of time discussing the science and the evidence that support that," said Dunnavant, who is an OB–GYN.

The bill would require districts to offer a full-time, in-person option for students, with limited exceptions. If a school has high levels of coronavirus transmission, it could temporarily revert to virtual learning.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The bill also says school districts “may” provide fully remote virtual instruction to any student whose parent requests it, as long as the governor's declaration of a state of emergency due to the pandemic remains in effect.

The measure also includes a new definition of what counts as in-person learning. Setups that some districts have turned to involving a nonteacher monitor proctoring online learning in a classroom would not meet the standard.

“For the first time, the Assembly is stating what a year ago would have been common sense—that children are entitled to ‘five days a week’ of in-person instruction to fulfill their rights under the Virginia Constitution. And, yes, in-person instruction means the teacher is physically present for instruction,” Democratic Sen. Chap Petersen, who worked with Dunnavant on the issue, said in a statement after the vote.

The bill also says teachers and school staff will be offered access to an approved vaccine.

Northam's administration was involved in the negotiations and his spokeswoman has said he will review it when it reaches his desk.

Virginia currently has a patchwork approach to schooling, with some public and private schools offering in-person learning but others offering virtual school only. Schools have increasingly been moving toward offering more in-person learning, but many are doing so in hybrid formats that don’t offer parents a five-days-a-week option.

The bill has advanced over the objection of representatives for school boards and school superintendents, who argued that decisions about whether in-person instruction is safe are best made at the local level.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Racial inequity in vaccine distribution

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dogwood Village is one of a few Covid-free nursing homes
Latest News

Dogwood Village is one of a few Covid-free nursing homes

Dogwood Village is one of the only 6.7% of nearly 270 nursing homes in Virginia that have not had any residents test positive for COVID-19. Dogwood Village held its third and final vaccine clinic Tuesday for staff or residents who have not yet had the second dose of their vaccine or need the first dose. Staff members continue to be screened daily and tested twice weekly. Dogwood continues to wait for guidance from the top health agencies for information on resident visitation and plans to share those directives as soon as it receives them. Residents and staff are thankful for the many kind gestures provided by the community and would encourage the community to continue calling and visiting through FaceTime and window-visits.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News