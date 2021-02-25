Virginia lawmakers pass bill requiring in-person learning

RICHMOND—The Virginia Senate gave final approval Thursday to legislation that would require schools to provide full-time, in-person instruction as the coronavirus pandemic drags on.

The chamber voted 36–3, sending the measure sponsored by GOP Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant to Gov. Ralph Northam. If signed as is, it would take effect July 1.

Dunnavant said that effective date was the bill's only flaw. She said she hoped Northam would consider amending the measure so that it would take effect immediately, given substantial bipartisan support it won in both chambers. The House passed it a day earlier on a vote of 88–9.

“Our children needed to be in school last fall. We have spent an enormous amount of time discussing the science and the evidence that support that," said Dunnavant, who is an OB–GYN.

The bill would require districts to offer a full-time, in-person option for students, with limited exceptions. If a school has high levels of coronavirus transmission, it could temporarily revert to virtual learning.

The bill also says school districts “may” provide fully remote virtual instruction to any student whose parent requests it, as long as the governor's declaration of a state of emergency due to the pandemic remains in effect.