Virginia lawmakers react to Kabul airport attack
Virginia’s U.S. senators and Central Virginia's House members commented Thursday afternoon on the deadly airport attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. military personnel:

“I am closely tracking the horrifying situation in Kabul and will remain in touch with intelligence and administration officials as we learn more about today’s attacks. As we await more information regarding the casualties, my thoughts will be with our troops and with the innocent people killed in these brutal acts of terror. We must do everything we can to stabilize the situation outside the airport so that we can resume evacuations of American citizens, SIVs, and the Afghans most in danger as soon as possible. We all owe an enormous debt of gratitude to U.S. service members who are carrying out the mission on the ground despite the great danger and challenges they are facing.”

—Sen. Mark Warner, D–Va.

“I am closely monitoring the horrific attack at the Kabul airport. My prayers are with the innocent victims and their loved ones. It’s critical that we do all we can to secure the area so we can prioritize the safe and swift evacuation of U.S. citizens and at risk Afghan allies. I thank our servicemembers on the ground for their bravery in helping carry out this vital mission.”

—Sen. Tim Kaine, D–Va.

“In this moment, I am praying for our troops, diplomats, and public servants on the ground who have been carrying out their complex mission under extremely dangerous circumstances. Our men and women serving in harm’s way represent the best of America.”

—Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D–7th District

“For some, it is easy to view this solely as a significant geopolitical event. But we must remember that for each of these Marines, parents will be left without a child. Spouses will be left without a husband or wife. Children will be left without a mother or father. The nation weeps for this loss.

“This tragedy is not without cause or consequences. The blood of those slain and wounded today is on the hands of President Biden. He disgracefully accepted that some Americans may not be evacuated. He is acquiescing to the Taliban imposed deadline. Now, terrorists know this President is too weak to defend American citizens and rescue the Afghans who helped us.”

—Rep. Rob Wittman, R–1st District

