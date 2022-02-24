Virginia legislature OKs Culpeper battlefields state park

It’s been a long journey, but the Culpeper battlefields state park is almost a done deal.

The proposal gained the backing Wednesday of the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates, on top of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s earlier support for the preserve first proposed in mid-2015.

Over the weekend, the House Appropriations Committee and Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee approved budgets that authorize creation of the Culpeper Battlefields State Park. The spending plans also would provide $3 million to acquire more land for the park.

On Wednesday, the House and Senate voted to approve their versions of the state budget. Those plans will go to a conference committee where legislators will iron out their differing sums and provisions. Then the budget goes to the governor for his changes and signature.

The state park would include parts of two Civil War battlefields, at Brandy Station and Cedar Mountain, and a Union army encampment on Hansbrough’s Ridge near Stevensburg. It would encompass 1,700 publicly accessible acres preserved by the American Battlefield Trust, enhanced with another 4,000 acres held in conservation easements on private land.

The trust, a national nonprofit group that preserves battlefield sites of the Revolutionary War, War of 1812 and Civil War, will donate its land to Virginia, spokesman Jim Campi said.

The state park will open on July 1, 2023, according to the House and Senate budgets, he said.

The trust will continue to maintain its former lands for a few years while the state park hires staff and gets up and running, said Campi, the nonprofit’s chief policy and communications officer.

“We’re obviously very pleased with the support the park has won from the House and Senate thus far,” he said. “We cannot take our eye off the ball. It’s not done until it’s done.”

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Barry Knight R-Chesapeake, and state Sen. Creigh Deeds, chairman of the Finance Committee’s capital-outlay subcommittee, have been among the park’s key supporters. Knight could not be reached Wednesday for comment.

“I have long advocated for state parks,” Deeds, D-Charlottesville, told the Culpeper Star-Exponent on Wednesday. “A park in Culpeper will not only give people an affordable outdoor recreational opportunity, it will attract history-focused tourists. This is a win-win for Virginia and the area.”

“I am proud to have played a small advocacy role in the process,” he added.

Sen. Emmett Hanger, a likely budget conferee who serves on the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, played an important role in advancing the idea.

“I am pleased we have been able to negotiate the preservation of open space in Culpeper and offer citizens another gem in our nationally recognized state park system with the creation of the Culpeper Battlefields State Park as proposed in both the Senate and House budgets,” Hanger, R-Augusta, said Wednesday afternoon.

In previous years, Hanger had supported state studies of the Culpeper park proposal.

“We now have included about $9.8 million in the Senate budget over the biennium that is dedicated to the (Virginia) Battlefield Preservation Fund,” he said Wednesday. “A portion of this, about $3 million, coupled with the efforts of other battlefield and land preservation groups will allow for the acquisition and then possible donation of additional acreage at the park site.

“We will be working out differences with the House of Delegates over the next couple of weeks, but I am hopeful this proposal can become a reality,” the senator said.

Another leading proponent is state Sen. “Chap” Petersen, who chairs the Senate Agriculture Committee’s subcommittee on agriculture, conservation and natural resources.

“This is very exciting, to gain this park on the east side of the Blue Ridge,” Petersen said in an interview Wednesday afternoon. “If you look at how our state parks are spread out, they are very heavy west of the Blue Ridge, running down to Southwest Virginia, and heavy on the Bay side, east of Richmond. But there’s a gap in the corridor from Washington, D.C., down U.S. 29 to Charlottesville--a huge population corridor ... One of my goals has been to add a park east of the Blue Ridge that’s complementary to Shenandoah National Park.”

“When I learned that (the Brandy Station battlefield) is where the Hazel River flows into the Rapidan River, I thought ‘This could be great,’ the Fairfax Democrat said. “... The bottom line is, this could be a very popular state park within a 45-minute drive of Northern Virginia.”

The Virginia Outdoors Plan calls for every Virginian to live within an hour’s drive of a state park. Park advocates have described Culpeper County and the Central Piedmont, which have no such park, as “the hole in the donut.”

Going forward, supporters will have to figure out how active recreation at the park will be, given that the preserved lands’ primary focus is protecting battlefield resources.

“I don’t know if there will be cabins, camping, or yurts one could rent,” Petersen said.

The park also has a personal aspect for the senator. Petersen said he had multiple ancestors who fought at Brandy Station, served in the cavalry and rode with Gen. J.E.B. Stuart, commander of Confederate forces during the battle.

Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, pushed hard for funding for the park, he said Wednesday.

The multigenerational farmer has been a strong advocate for historic preservation in Virginia.

Earlier this year, Webert noted that the park proposal had won long-standing community support. In 2016, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors and the Culpeper Town Council both passed resolutions endorsing the concept. And a bipartisan coalition of state legislators, plus national and local preservation organizations, have worked to guide the proposal through the legislature in Richmond, he said.

He called Culpeper, with “its stunning landscapes and incredible history,” an ideal site for a new state park.

State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, helped persuade Youngkin to propose spending $4.93 million to acquire the American Battlefield Trust’s 1,700 acres for the preserve. In January, the new chief executive included that sum in his package of initiatives and amendments to the commonwealth’s budget.

With the budget negotiators’ actions this week, that will no longer be necessary. The trust will give its land to the state, and Virginia has allocated $3 million toward adding other acreage to the park.

“Today, I am celebrating the General Assembly’s approval of this state park with all of the people and organizations who worked with me to make it possible – the volunteers, my fellow senators, the governor, the Brandy Station Foundation, and the American Battlefield Trust,” Reeves said Wednesday. “The legislative effort has been going on in front of and behind the scenes for over five years. It is simply magnificent that Virginia is going to honor the history of Culpeper in this way and provide so many wonderful recreational opportunities to our citizens.”

Jeff Say, president and CEO of the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, expressed delight at the day’s news.

“I am very pleased about this. The park is going to mean a lot to Culpeper for tourism, economic development and introducing more folks to our wonderful community,” Say said. “History is something we’re very proud of in our town and county. Culpeper was one of the most marched-over places in the entire Civil War.

“We look forward to showcasing Culpeper to more visitors and promoting the battlefields that will be encompassed in the state park,” he said in an interview. “It’s a wonderful addition to Culpeper. We are extremely grateful to our legislators for approving it.”

Paige Read, Culpeper’s director of tourism and economic development, expressed gratitude to the House appropriations and Senate finance committees for authorizing the park.

“This is a game-changer for Culpeper, and a tremendous step forward in the continued preservation of American history,” Read said late Wednesday. “I am excited to continue to serve this project and all the partners who have made this possible.”

