Virginia license-plate project honors historic Black newspaper

“It represents unity because you can only imagine how much strength that it would have taken back then to create your own Black newspaper in Jackson Ward,” said Carter.

A specialized DMV license plate runs for $20, whereas a standard plate cost $10. Carter wanted to keep the price low and accessible for potential supporters so he kept the price at the standard rate.

In order to have the license plate offered in the DMV, Carter must acquire 450 pre-registrations and have it passed in the General Assembly with the backing of a politician. Carter kicked off the projects in early 2021 and obtained a few signatures.

Determined, Carter has until Dec. 31 to collect the needed orders in time to present his plate to the assembly floor. He’s already secured the backing of Sen. Joseph Morrisey (D-16) and Del. Jeff Bourne (D-71) and Mitchell’s descendant, John Mitchell Jr. and the Richmond Planet Foundation.

Now, Carter is sitting on 390 pre-orders. He expects to hit his goal long before the December deadline.

The Richmond Planet Plate projects attained the support of local organizations. The JXN Project, a Richmond-based organization focused on uplifting the Black experience in the city, came to the scene at the same time as Carter’s project.