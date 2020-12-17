Virginia Lottery launches Thank a Teacher Art Contest

The Virginia Lottery, in partnership with Virginia PTA, recently launched the 4th Annual Thank a Teacher Art Contest.

All K-12 students enrolled in Virginia’s public schools (virtual or face-to face) are encouraged to create artwork and enter it into the contest. Winners will have their artwork appear on thank-you notes distributed to thousands of teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week in May.

The contest is open through Feb. 1, 2021 at thankateacherva.com. Winners will be selected from elementary, middle and high school. The school that each winner attends will receive $1,000 from The Supply Room and $1,000 from the Virginia Lottery. The winning artists will receive a $150 Visa gift card in addition to having the winning original artwork featured on virtual thank-you notes distributed across Virginia.

“Each year, we are blown away by the talent of Virginia’s youngest artists, and we are excited to launch this program during a school year like no other,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. “It’s our mission to benefit Virginia’s K-12 public schools, and now more than ever before, this contest provides an excellent opportunity to thank Virginia’s teachers for their remarkable creativity and commitment to their students.”

Each year, partners encourage students, parents and the general public to send thank-you notes to Virginia’s public school teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week. To date, Virginians have sent more than 100,000 thank-you notes. The notes each include a unique web code that teachers can use to enter for a chance to win a Virginia-themed vacation. A blue-ribbon panel of Virginia art community members will judge the contest. Winning designs will be reveled in March.