Virginia man with loaded gun tried to board flight at Reagan National on Friday, authorities say

A Virginia man on Friday was prevented by authorities from bringing a loaded weapon onto a flight at Reagan National Airport in Arlington—the sixth such incident in the last eight days, officials said.

Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said the man, from Alexandria, was carrying a .38-caliber handgun loaded with seven bullets.

The handgun was confiscated and the man, whose name was not immediately released, faces a fine, the TSA said.

It was the 18th handgun seized by officials at the airport this year and the sixth caught in the past eight days, according to the statement. Fourteen were seized in 2019.

"The number of guns that our TSA team here at Reagan National Airport have caught this year has skyrocketed," Scott T. Johnson, TSA federal security director for Reagan National Airport, said in a statement. "We have caught more guns in just the first seven months of this year than any other full calendar year. The most common excuse we hear is that someone forgot that they had their gun with them. That's just not acceptable."

Officials said passengers can travel with firearms if they pack them unloaded in a hard-sided locked case and inform their airline. Guns must be transported in the belly of the plane to ensure no one has in-flight access to a firearm.