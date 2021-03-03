Virginia moving 'full throttle' with vaccines, but confusion remains

As the federal government promises that every American adult who wants to be vaccinated can receive at least a first dose by May, Virginia is making plans for additional shots coming its way.
Health districts across the state will administer an estimated 69,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting Friday at mass vaccination clinics, where as many as 5,000 people can be inoculated in one day, said Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator.
“We are full throttle moving ahead,” he said on Wednesday.
The Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, is planning a large drive-thru clinic next week, but hasn’t announced the time or site. Health officials will contact those who’ve already registered, and no one will be vaccinated without an appointment.
Along with several days of sunshine, the news has provided some hope that better times, as well as spring, might be right around the corner.
But as Rosa Botelho, a 79-year-old from Spotsylvania County illustrates, just getting to an appointment can be difficult due to extenuating circumstances faced by older adults. When there’s a hiccup in the system, the problem gets magnified.
Botelho is the primary caregiver for her husband, Ernie, who’s 87 and has Parkinson’s disease and dementia. She said he’s totally disabled as a result of service in Vietnam, and Veterans Affairs provides a caretaker two days per week. She tries to schedule her appointments and errands those days because he’s so dependent on her. Any deviation throws him into a tailspin, said their daughter, Phyllis Pleasants.
That’s exactly what happened Wednesday.
Rosa Botelho got her first dose of the Moderna vaccine Feb. 3, along with a card that said her second dose would be available March 3. There was no appointment time or place, phone number or email on the card, Pleasants said.
Botelho isn’t well-versed in email and feared she had deleted one about her second appointment. She called Pleasants in a panic on Sunday, and on Monday, her daughter started contacting local and state call centers, trying to resolve the problem.
She didn’t make much progress, but discovered a clinic was being held Wednesday at the Ron Rosner YMCA. The two showed up and said they were told that “hundreds of people” were being turned away that day, including some, like Botelho, who needed a second shot.
Pleasants said they also were told that Botelho’s name had been dropped from the registration system the health district was using—and that’s why she wasn’t contacted for a second appointment.
When Botelho learned she couldn’t get vaccinated—after leaving her husband in such a confused state, he called five or six times while she was gone—she started crying. Her daughter became angry, especially as she looked around and saw many older adults using canes, walkers or wheelchairs.
“How many of these old people that need the vaccine aren’t getting it?” Pleasants wondered. “It’s such a mess. Mom and Dad are lucky, they have [family] who do whatever they can do to help them. There have got to be people who don’t have any support at all.”
Reaching a local person
Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district, said there were 12 people turned away from Wednesday’s clinic who needed second doses. She said officials took their names and contact information and would get them scheduled.
Others may have heard about the clinic and shown up, then were turned away because they didn’t have appointments.
Procedures have been evolving since vaccines began, and the health district is shifting from its old scheduling system, VAMS, which Botelho used, to a new one called PrepMod. It allows users to schedule their second appointment when their first dose is given—the earlier system did not, Balmes–John said.
VAMS also allowed people from outside the local health district to register for appointments at area clinics, causing yet another scheduling challenge.
For those like Botelho whose first appointment came on the old system, the cards they received along with their first doses are not appointment cards, but the date when the second dose can be administered.
While Pleasants said a clinic official told her and her mother that the optimum time for Botelho to get her dose was March 3—it would become less effective after that—the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that vaccine recipients have up to six weeks to get their second dose.
One of the benefits of the new Johnson & Johnson dose is that it’s a single shot.
People who get their first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine should expect to get their second dose at the same place, whether that’s at Mary Washington Hospital or a health district clinic, a local pharmacy or grocery store, Balmes–John said.
As Pleasants discovered, contacting a local person can be easier said than done. The Rappahannock Area Health District has a local call center, staffed during weekday hours, but calls are being forwarded to a centralized state system—unless people select the option to speak to a local person.
To do that, call 540/899-4797, then press 0.
Balmes–John also stressed that walk-in appointments are not offered at any of the local clinics, no matter where they’re held. The events are scheduled carefully to make sure all doses are used, she said. In the event of no-shows, clinic officials can call others who’ve already preregistered to see if they’re available, state officials have said.
‘Really anxious’
Health officials have asked people not to call the venues where clinics are scheduled because they’re not the ones making appointments. Last week, some Stafford County residents received invitations to attend a clinic at a large church in North Stafford. As news of the event circulated, either by word of mouth or social media, the church was flooded with calls, said Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist with the district.
“We are working hard to get through our registration lists, and when it is your turn to be vaccinated, we will contact you,” stated an announcement from the health district.
Still, as evidenced by the older people who continue to call The Free Lance–Star, upset that they registered weeks ago and haven’t been vaccinated—or that they’ve seen younger people get their shots ahead of them—it’s a frustrating time.
“I get it, especially when transportation is hard to coordinate,” Balmes–John said. “People are really anxious to get the vaccine, and it just makes it more difficult when you’re in this heightened state of emotion.”
If people who are 65 and older or with underlying conditions registered in January or early February and haven’t been contacted about appointments, they should call the local health district at 540/899-4797. Press 0 to speak to a local person.
Balmes–John said people may not have gotten appointments because there was a misspelling in their email addresses or a mistake in their phone numbers. Like other health officials, she encouraged people to check their email daily—as well as their spam or junk folders in case emails ended up there—and to answer the phone, even if they don’t recognize the number.
Avula, the state’s vaccine czar, hopes the aggravation will lessen by the end of the month as more vaccine comes into the state. He expects half a million doses per week for Virginia by late March, then 650,000 doses a week in April.
“When you take the number of eligible people to be vaccinated and shoot for our target of 75 percent for herd immunity,” he said on Wednesday, “I think it is very realistic that everybody in tier 1b will [be vaccinated] by end of April, and everybody across the board who wants to be vaccinated will be able to get a first dose by the end of May.”
