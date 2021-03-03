Virginia moving 'full throttle' with vaccines, but confusion remains

That’s exactly what happened Wednesday.

Rosa Botelho got her first dose of the Moderna vaccine Feb. 3, along with a card that said her second dose would be available March 3. There was no appointment time or place, phone number or email on the card, Pleasants said.

Botelho isn’t well-versed in email and feared she had deleted one about her second appointment. She called Pleasants in a panic on Sunday, and on Monday, her daughter started contacting local and state call centers, trying to resolve the problem.

She didn’t make much progress, but discovered a clinic was being held Wednesday at the Ron Rosner YMCA. The two showed up and said they were told that “hundreds of people” were being turned away that day, including some, like Botelho, who needed a second shot.

Pleasants said they also were told that Botelho’s name had been dropped from the registration system the health district was using—and that’s why she wasn’t contacted for a second appointment.

When Botelho learned she couldn’t get vaccinated—after leaving her husband in such a confused state, he called five or six times while she was gone—she started crying. Her daughter became angry, especially as she looked around and saw many older adults using canes, walkers or wheelchairs.