Virginia officials remember former Sen. John Warner

“John Warner was a consummate statesman and a public servant who always put Virginia before politics; who put the nation’s security before partisanship; who put the country’s needs above his own.
“In Virginia, we expect a lot of our elected officials. We expect them to lead, yet remain humble. We expect them to serve, but with dignity. We expect them to fight for what they believe in, but without making it personal. John Warner was the embodiment of all that and more. I firmly believe that we could use more role models like him today.”
—U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.
"Virginia has lost an unmatched leader, and my family has lost a dear friend.
“Not having John Warner to go to for advice leaves a big hole in my life. But we can all celebrate a public servant who stood on principle, made us proud, and exemplified the best of what politics can be.
—U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.
“I’m sad to say Virginia lost a giant today. Senator Warner was a statesman among statesmen, whom I had the honor of serving alongside early in my career in the House of Representatives. Senator Warner quickly became a friend and mentor, never hesitant to share his vast knowledge or experience. Most of all, he served as an example of how American and Virginian politics should work with his level-headed, bipartisan approach to the legislative process."
“Though he may be gone, his service to our nation must not be forgotten. In a time of such bitter partisan divide, we must continue to look to his example as a servant leader who challenged our Commonwealth and Nation to grow and change for the better with each passing day.”
—Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st District
“Senator Warner exemplified what it meant to live a life in public service. Across his 30 years in the U.S. Senate, he was dedicated to the lives and stories of his Virginia constituents, he was firm in his principles and his devotion to the Constitution, and he sought to find common ground with his colleagues whenever possible.
“Senator Warner was a proud Virginian, and nothing made him prouder than to see Virginia lead the way and to play a part in that effort. Generations of Virginia public servants will live by his example, and I have cherished his guidance and his insights during my short time in the U.S. House of Representatives.”
—Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th District
“Sen. John W. Warner was an original Chesapeake Bay champion along with his friend Maryland Senator Charles Mathias. In 2003, he partnered with CBF to secure two Blackhawk helicopters to recreate Mathias’ 1973 landmark Bay fact finding tour. That tour, over five days, led to the establishment of the state/federal Bay Program in 1983. Senator Warner also helped to make saving the Bay a national priority by urging President Reagan to call for the restoration of the Chesapeake Bay in his iconic 1984 State of the Union address.”