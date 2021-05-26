Virginia officials remember former Sen. John Warner

“Though he may be gone, his service to our nation must not be forgotten. In a time of such bitter partisan divide, we must continue to look to his example as a servant leader who challenged our Commonwealth and Nation to grow and change for the better with each passing day.”

—Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st District

“Senator Warner exemplified what it meant to live a life in public service. Across his 30 years in the U.S. Senate, he was dedicated to the lives and stories of his Virginia constituents, he was firm in his principles and his devotion to the Constitution, and he sought to find common ground with his colleagues whenever possible.

“Senator Warner was a proud Virginian, and nothing made him prouder than to see Virginia lead the way and to play a part in that effort. Generations of Virginia public servants will live by his example, and I have cherished his guidance and his insights during my short time in the U.S. House of Representatives.”

—Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th District