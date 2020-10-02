 Skip to main content
Virginia Open Data Portal offers datasets regarding COVID-19
Virginia Open Data Portal offers datasets regarding COVID-19

For those who can’t get enough of virus-related statistics, the Virginia Open Data Portal has more than a dozen COVID-19 datasets under one website. All the information has been presented previously by the Virginia Department of Health, but in different places. The portal provides information on caseloads by ZIP code; outbreaks in long-term care facilities; hospitalizations; and breakdowns by age, gender and ethnicity.

It is available at data.virginia.gov/browse?tags=covid-19.

As of Friday, there were 28 new virus cases reported in the Rappahannock Area Health District for a cumulative total of 5,376 cases. That included 2,170 cases in Spotsylvania County; 2,054 in Stafford County; 549 in Fredericksburg; 368 in Caroline County; and 235 in King George County.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,220 cases in Culpeper County; 950 in Fauquier County; 337 in Orange County; and 276 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 966 new cases and 22 new deaths on Friday for a cumulative total of 149,687 cases and 3,250 deaths associated with COVID-19.

Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425

cdyson@freelancestar.com

