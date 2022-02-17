Virginia plans Culpeper marker to U.S. Colored Troops

Next weekend, dignitaries will dedicate a state historical marker in Culpeper to the first African American soldiers serving in the Union’s Army of the Potomac during the Overland Campaign of 1864.

These men in United States Colored Troops regiments entered Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s Central Virginia turf via Culpeper County, after crossing the Rappahannock River. Many had been enslaved, some in Culpeper and nearby counties, before joining the army’s ranks and returning south. Culpeper researcher Zann Nelson has identified at least 120 USCTs who were born in Culpeper.

On May 5, 1864, thousands of African American soldiers marched into Culpeper County at Kelly’s Ford as part of the Army of the Potomac, the Union’s primary fighting force in the war’s Eastern Theater, for the first time.

The public is invited to the dedication ceremony for the marker Saturday, Feb. 26, starting at 11 a.m. at the Brandy Station fire hall at 19601 Church Road, the Virginia Department of Historic Resources said Thursday.

For Saturday’s ceremony, on-site parking will be available. Afterward, lunch will be served in the fire hall. Attendees are asked to register for the lunch by Monday, Feb. 21, at Info@Freedomfoundationva.org.

Culpeper County native Howard Lambert, founder and president of The Freedom Foundation of Virginia, will deliver opening remarks. Ed Gant, president of the U.S. Colored Troops, 23rd Regiment re-enactor group, will serve as master of ceremony.

Other speakers will include David Ruth, a member of the Virginia Board of Historic Resources who is a former superintendent of Richmond National Battlefield Park, and Steward Henderson, a Civil War living historian and 23rd Regiment USCT re-enactor.

The keynote speeches will be given by the Rev. Eugene Triplett, associate pastor of Rising Zion Baptist Church in Winston, and Dr. James K. Bryant II, a historian, author and educator who is an expert on U.S. Colored Troops.

Triplett, a Brandy Station resident, is a descendant of a soldier in the 27th Regiment USCT.

Bryant, a former professor of history at Shenandoah University in Winchester, worked for many years as a National Park Service historian at Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park. He has written several books, including “The 36th Infantry United States Colored Troops in the Civil War: A History and Roster.”

Launched by Union Gens. Ulysses S. Grant and George Gordon Mead, the Overland Campaign was a game-changing series of battles in Central Virginia that helped win victory for the Union in the American Civil War. Eleven months after it began, Lee surrendered his Army of Northern Virginia at Appomattox Court House.

During Grant’s Overland Campaign, some 3,600 members of USCT regiments served under Union Gen. Edward Ferrero in his 4th Division of the IX Corps. These men served in the 19th, 23rd, 27th, 30th, 39th and 43rd USCT, as well as in the 30th Connecticut Colored Infantry.

When these troops were in Culpeper County, Confederates captured and executed at least three Black soldiers.

Under the Confederate government’s policy, rebel soldiers were free to execute Black soldiers on the spot. Also, the Confederate Congress in Richmond declared the colored regiments’ white officers to be contributing to “servile insurrection” and also fair game for death or punishment.

The Black soldiers marched south across the Rapidan River to join Lt. Gen. Grant’s campaign, and helped neutralize Lee’s army before the Union’s siege of Petersburg. In April 1865, Lee surrendered to Grant at Appomattox. The USCT regiments were disbanded in the fall of 1865, shortly after the war’s end.

The Virginia Board of Historic Resources approved the Culpeper marker in 2021. The manufacturing costs for the black-and-silver marker were covered by its sponsor, The Freedom Foundation, a nonprofit group.

VDHR says its markers are erected not to honor their subjects, but to educate and inform the public about a person, place or event of regional, state or national importance. The markers are not memorials, which are governed by state law.

Last November, more than 150 people helped dedicate the Maddensville Historic Site near Lignum in Culpeper County, which includes a monument to three USCT soldiers who were executed nearby on May 8, 1864. They were members of the USCT regiments that marched into Culpeper for the Overland Campaign.

What happened at Maddensville speaks to how the United States chose liberty over slavery “for the first time in its four-score and five years of history,” Civil War author and historian John J. Hennessy, said in that event’s keynote address.

Of the USCTs, Hennessy said, “Their presence here reflected a momentous change in this nation’s relationship with the institution of slavery. In many ways, enslaved people fleeing bondage helped force that change. In 1862, months before the Emancipation Proclamation, thousands fled farms and plantations in Culpeper, Orange, Spotsylvania and a half-dozen other counties, emancipating themselves, flooding into the camps of any part of the U.S. army they could find: By presenting themselves, they challenged the nation: ‘What are you going to do with us now?’ ”

The Maddensville monument is the first of its kind in Culpeper County, and one of few to Black troops in Virginia.

Virginia began its historical highway marker program in 1927 by installing metal signs along U.S. 1. At least one of those early markers, to Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart, survives at Four-Mile Fork in Spotsylvania County, south of Fredericksburg.

Virginia’s marker effort is considered the oldest such program in the nation.

Today, there are more than 2,600 official state markers, most maintained by the Virginia Department of Transportation, as well as local partners in jurisdictions not under VDOT’s authority.

