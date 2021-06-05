Virginia primary elections to be held Tuesday

Tuesday is primary election day in Virginia, with statewide races to determine the Democratic nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

A ranked-choice delegate-voting primary election for state Republican candidates decided the finalists for that party in early May.

On Tuesday, local voters will participate in Democratic primaries for statewide offices.

Among those running for the nomination for governor are Terry McAuliffe, Jennifer McClellan, Jennifer Carroll Foy, Lee Carter and Justin Fairfax.

Candidates for lieutenant governor include Hala Ayala, S. “Sam” Rasoul, Andria McClellan, Elizabeth Guzman, Sean Perryman, Mark Levine and Xavier JaMar Warren.

For attorney general, Jerrauld Jones is challenging incumbent Mark Herring to represent their party.

There are no traditional primary elections for Republicans in statewide offices. Glen Youngkin is the Republican candidate for governor, and will be joined on the ticket by Winsome Sears, the candidate for lieutenant governor, and Jason Miyares, the candidate for attorney general.

Bobby Junes is also on the Nov. 2 ballot for lieutenant governor, as an Independent candidate.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday.