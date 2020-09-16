 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia ranked third nationwide for having most virus-related restrictions
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Virginia ranked third nationwide for having most virus-related restrictions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia Department of Health continues to work through its data backlog and has reported 141 new deaths in the last two days.

As was the case with four new deaths reported Tuesday in the Rappahannock Area Health District, some fatalities happened weeks ago and were just added to the state database.

Wednesday’s report showed another death in Spotsylvania County, but local health officials determined that was a duplicate from an earlier report. However, one death reported in Stafford County on Tuesday actually was a Spotsylvania resident, said Allison Balmes–John, district spokesperson. That means 42 of the 69 people who have died in the local health district lived in Spotsylvania.

As state public-health officials go through death certificates to update the number of Virginians who have died from the virus, a website has ranked the state as having the third-most restrictions nationwide in relation to the coronavirus.

WalletHub, a personal-finance website, looked at 17 metrics such as requirements to wear masks in public and restrictions on public gatherings, reopening of restaurants and bars and recommendations for working from home. It found that only Hawaii and California exceeded Virginia in the number of COVID-19 restrictions.

South Dakota, Utah and Oklahoma had the fewest restrictions, according to the WalletHub rankings.

The survey also looked at what impact the restrictions had on the death toll. Virginia was among 16 states that had many restrictions and a low death rate, and another 16 states had just the opposite—few restrictions and high death rates. Of the remaining states, about half had a high death rate, despite the restrictions, and the rest had a low death rate even with few restrictions.

States that do put restrictions in place should enforce them, suggested Jill Gonzalez, an analyst with the website.

“Otherwise there is no incentive for people to follow the rules,” she said. “Fines are a good deterrent to make sure Americans follow COVID-19 restrictions, and enforcement will also minimize the need for citizens to play the police.”

Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425

cdyson@freelancestar.com

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

The Rappahannock Area Health District has provided free COVID-19 tests to 430 people in the last week. During the three events, 135 people participated in the event at Mayfield in Fredericksburg; 135 showed up at the Howell Library in Stafford County; and 160 gathered in King George County.

District officials said they’re no longer releasing results for each location, but said the percent of positive tests was low for each event.

As of Wednesday, there were 24 new virus cases reported locally for a cumulative total of 4,966 cases. That included 2,041 cases in Spotsylvania County; 1,880 in Stafford County; 518 in Fredericksburg; 302 in Caroline County; and 225 in King George County.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,167 cases in Culpeper County; 877 in Fauquier County; 295 in Orange County; and 245 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 845 new cases and 45 new deaths on Wednesday for a cumulative total of 136,359 cases and 2,884 deaths associated with COVID-19.

—Cathy Dyson

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Redfield: Most in US won't get vaccine until mid-2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News