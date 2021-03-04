Virginia reports first COVID-19 death of a child

A child under 10 in the Central Virginia Region has become the state’s youngest person to die from COVID-19.

The Virginia Department of Health confirmed the fatality on Thursday, saying only that the child died from complications of a chronic health condition and the virus. No other identifying information was provided in order to protect the family, according to a press release.

The state health department divides Virginia into five regions. The Central Virginia Region includes the Richmond area and surrounding localities and also runs west as far as Buckingham County and south to the North Carolina border. The exact locality will show up Friday in the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.

“Our heartfelt condolences are extended to the family and friends of this child,” said Dr. Norm Oliver, state health commissioner. “While fewer cases of COVID-19 are reported in children compared with adults, children are not immune to the disease.”

Nationwide, there have been more than 80 COVID-19 deaths among children under age 5 and more than 180 virus-related deaths among children age 5–17.