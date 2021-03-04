Virginia reports first COVID-19 death of a child

A child under 10 in the Central Virginia Region has become the state’s youngest person to die from COVID-19.
The Virginia Department of Health confirmed the fatality on Thursday, saying only that the child died from complications of a chronic health condition and the virus. No other identifying information was provided in order to protect the family, according to a press release.
The state health department divides Virginia into five regions. The Central Virginia Region includes the Richmond area and surrounding localities and also runs west as far as Buckingham County and south to the North Carolina border. The exact locality will show up Friday in the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
“Our heartfelt condolences are extended to the family and friends of this child,” said Dr. Norm Oliver, state health commissioner. “While fewer cases of COVID-19 are reported in children compared with adults, children are not immune to the disease.”
Nationwide, there have been more than 80 COVID-19 deaths among children under age 5 and more than 180 virus-related deaths among children age 5–17.
In the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, three children under age 10 have been hospitalized since last March. They were among 1,141 children who have tested positive for the virus locally.
More children under 10 have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 than people in their 70s or age 80-plus.
The death is a reminder that, even as “vaccination efforts give us reason to be hopeful, we cannot let down our guard,” Oliver said.
He encouraged people to remain vigilant and to get vaccinated when it’s their turn, wear a face mask, stay 6 feet away from others when outside the home, avoid large crowds and wash your hands often.
Virginia’s first death in the youngest age group was announced the same day there were fewer deaths reported as a result of a backlog in death certificates. State officials have been reviewing the documents, some from deaths that occurred as far back as January, because the volume of cases, hospitalizations and deaths after the holidays delayed doctors across the state in making their reports.
Virginia reported 31 additional deaths on Thursday compared to 383 on Wednesday. Thursday’s report marked the first time since Feb. 19 when fewer than 50 new deaths were added to the state’s list of fatalities, which stands at 9,357 people.
