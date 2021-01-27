Virginia Senate rebukes gubernatorial candidate Amanda Chase

Bell previously said he had private meetings with Chase in which they agreed he would drop the resolution if she publicly apologized and gave an unconditional condemnation of the violent riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. But Bell said a rambling speech Chase gave on Friday did not live up to that agreement.

In remarks on the floor earlier in the month, Chase defended Ashli Babbitt, a woman who was shot by U.S. Capitol Police during the insurrection. Chase herself is one of many state lawmakers from around the country who attended a rally with Trump shortly before the storming of the Capitol, but she was not part of the group that later stormed the building.

“We remember Ashli, and the three who died of medical emergencies and the Capitol Police officer who died during the chaos at the Capitol. These were not rioters and looters, these were patriots who love their country and do not want to see our great republic turned into a socialist country,” she said at the time.

On Wednesday, Chase sought to clarify those remarks, saying that when she referred to some participants as “patriots,” she meant people she was standing with “before all the mayhem took place,” including veterans and police officers.

