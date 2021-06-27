Virginia senators, Wittman seek heritage designation for Northern Neck

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Among the region’s themes, the study highlighted the continued “agricultural practices, maritime traditions, foodways, and a defined regional identity first established in the 17th century” and the “potential for future conservation, educational and recreational opportunities.”

Bordered by the Chesapeake Bay and the Potomac and Rappahannock rivers, the Northern Neck lays claim to being the birthplace for three presidents, and has historic sites for each: George Washington, James Madison and James Monroe.

In the study’s description of the region, it is noted the area was known as the Northern Neck in Colonial times and added that the “American Indian tribe connected to the peninsula used the same word to identify themselves, the river, and the land they called home—Rappahannock, ‘where the tide ebbs and flows.’ ”

The Northern Neck remains largely rural, with about 76,000 residents living there, according to the study. Farming and fisheries are traditions that continue in the Northern Neck.

The study determined the region met all necessary national heritage criteria and the results were sent to Congress.

Sens. Warner and Kaine praised the Northern Neck’s attributes for the designation.