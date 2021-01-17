Virginia sets another record with nearly 10,000 new virus cases reported Sunday

Virginia set a daily record for new cases on Saturday, then blew that record out of the water on Sunday as almost 10,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in a single day.

Across the state, an additional 9,914 people tested positive for the virus in Sunday’s report, a day after Virginia recorded 6,757 new cases. Local numbers weren’t at record-breaking rates, but another 248 cases were added to the roster in the Rappahannock Area Health District, according to the Virginia Department of Health. No new local deaths were reported.

Since March, 16,174 residents of the Fredericksburg-area health district have had confirmed infections. The total included 6,636 cases in Stafford County; 6,007 in Spotsylvania County; 1,318 in Caroline County; 1,265 in Fredericksburg; and 948 in King George County.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 3,483 cases in Culpeper County; 3,089 in Fauquier County; 1,321 in Orange County; and 874 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported another 23 deaths on Sunday for a cumulative total of 439,305 cases and 5,729 deaths associated with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Also, as of Sunday’s report, 316,812 doses of vaccine had been administered statewide. That’s about one-third of the vaccine that’s been distributed to the state.