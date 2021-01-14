 Skip to main content
Virginia State Police: Delaware motorist hits 130 mph in chase on I-81
Virginia State Police: Delaware motorist hits 130 mph in chase on I-81

A 27-year-old Delaware man is in police custody after reportedly leading Virginia State Police on a vehicle chase on I-81 with speeds reaching in excess of 130 miles per hour.

Marquez D. Adams, of New Castle, was charged in Shenandoah County in the incident on Sunday, Jan. 10 with felony eluding law enforcement, reckless driving by speed, reckless driving failure to maintain control, driving with a revoked license, and driving with a phone in hand.

State Police initiated the traffic stop at approximately 7:50 p.m. as a 2002 BMW 330CI was traveling south on I-81 at the 286 mile-marker in Shenandoah County. The violation was for speeding - as the BMW was driving 100 mph in a posted 70 mph zone, according to a releases from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The pursuit continued through Woodstock, Edinburg and Mount Jackson before ending back on the interstate. The BMW eventually ran off the left side of the road causing it to collide with a State Police patrol car before being contained on the right shoulder on I-81 at the 263-mile-marker, the release stated.

Adams was transported to Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail without bond eligibility. No troopers were injured.

