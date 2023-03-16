St. Patrick’s Day is often looked at as the unofficial start of spring and a time to celebrate with friends at pubs, parties and festivals.

Unfortunately, these celebrations have resulted in St. Patrick’s Day becoming one of the year’s most dangerous times to be on the road, according to a release from Virginia State Police.

Last St. Patrick’s Day week, five people died in traffic fatalities and 72 individuals were injured in alcohol-related crashes on Virginia roadways.

“With St. Patrick’s Day falling on a Friday this year, there will be even more opportunities for Virginians to celebrate the beginning of the warmer seasons,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent in the release.

“Don’t let your first celebration of the season be your last. St. Patrick’s Day can be a fun time to have a pint with a pal but, remember, getting behind the wheel when intoxicated is no way to celebrate. Driving drunk is a choice, a choice with deadly consequences for you, your passengers and every other motorist sharing the road with you.”

Going to a party? Have a plan, state police advised. Have a designated sober driver, a plan to use public transportation or a ride share service before any drinking begins.

Buzzed driving is drunk driving. State police says people having even one drink should designate a driver. Walking while intoxicated can also be deadly, the release stated. Being under the influence can cause a lack of attention to surroundings and put pedestrians at risk of being hit by a vehicle.

Virginia State Police is stepping up enforcement as part of Operation C.A.R.E., Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort, through midnight on March 19.