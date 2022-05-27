Virginia State Police: expect heavy traffic for kick-off to summer

With Memorial Day weekend traffic on Virginia roadways expected to be close to 2019 numbers, being patient and alert are crucial for the safety of everyone on the road, according to a release Friday from Virginia State Police.

The agency is encouraging motorists to slow down, ditch distractions, buckle up and enjoy the holiday safely.

“Virginians need to make traffic safety a priority every day, and with a large number of travelers expected on the road this Memorial Day weekend, as traffic increases so should their vigilance and patience,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent.

“Memorial Day weekend is filled with celebrations, vacations, outdoor festivals and backyard cookouts, which is why we need all drivers to comply with posted speed limits, be patient and alert, buckle up, and never drive buzzed or drunk.”

Beginning Friday, VSP joined law enforcement around the country for Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E), a state-sponsored, national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impaired driving, speed and failing to wear a seat belt. All available state police troopers and supervisors will be on patrol through midnight on Monday to help keep traffic moving safely and responsibly.

During the 2021 Memorial Day Operation C.A.R.E. initiative, 15 people lost their lives in traffic crashes on Virginia roadways.

Virginia troopers last holiday weekend cited 5,553 speeders and 1,818 reckless drivers, and arrested 79 impaired drivers. Another 740 individuals were cited for seat belt violations and 281 felony arrests were made.

Virginia State Police also assisted 2,302 disabled motorists last Memorial Day.

Motorists should also take note of the “Move Over” law, requiring them to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle stopped alongside the road. If unable to move over, drivers are required to cautiously pass by, also applying to workers in vehicles equipped with amber lights.