Virginia State Police links AMBER alerts to Twitter feed

Since the General Assembly established the state’s first missing person alert program in 2003 with Virginia A.M.B.E.R. (for America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response) Alert, the Virginia State Police has taken advantage of the ever-evolving landscape of communications technology to reach broader audiences as quickly and effectively as possible, according to a news release.

The agency this year added @VSPalerts on Twitter to its existing notification platforms.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Just as the types of alerts have expanded over the years, so too have our means of notifying the public,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent, in a statement. “Every second counts when it comes to safely locating an abducted child or endangered adult or a missing child diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Thus, it is imperative that an alert’s key details be disseminated across as many diverse communications channels as quickly as possible.”

Other state systems are Virginia Senior Alert, Virginia Blue Alert, Virginia Critically Missing Adult “Ashanti” Alert and the Virginia Missing Child with Autism Alert. Virginia State Police operates each alert for the purpose of identifying criteria is met and an activation justified.