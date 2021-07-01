Virginia State Police: make it a safe & sober holiday weekend

The agency advised citizens who will be drinking alcohol this weekend to plan ahead and arrange a designated driver, use a rideshare service, taxi or public transportation.

Party hosts are encouraged to serve non-alcoholic beverage options, and to help prevent any guests from drinking and driving home from their event.

“It is also important to note that July 4th celebrations may be a bit different this year than those of the past due to the legalization of simple possession of cannabis for adults 21 years and over,” said Settle.

“Whether you are trying marijuana for the first time or are a previous cannabis consumer, remember driving under the influence is still illegal in Virginia. If we all do our small part, we increase everyone’s chances of having a safer holiday weekend.”

Using marijuana while driving a motor vehicle or as a passenger is still illegal. See cannabis.virginia.gov.

Citizens should also be aware of the “Move Over” law, which requires motorists to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle stopped alongside the road. If unable to move over, then drivers are required to cautiously pass the emergency vehicle. The law also applies to workers in vehicles equipped with amber lights.