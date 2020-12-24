Virginia State Police nationally re-accredited for 10th time

The Virginia State Police recently received national re-accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.
In 1986, the agency was the second state police force in the nation to achieve accreditation for the first time. The designation serves as the foundation for a successful, well-managed, transparent and community-focused law enforcement agency, the agency said in a statement this week.
On Nov. 13, the Virginia State Police was awarded the honor for the 10th time. Read the 2020 Final Assessment Report on the Virginia State Police online at vsp.virginia.gov/accreditation.shtm.
“This is a proud moment for the Department of State Police,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police superintendent. “Our employees work hard each and every day to best serve and protect Virginia. Achieving this accreditation reinforces our commitment to not just do our job well, but to consistently go above and beyond in public service to others. We do this not for ourselves, but for those living, working and traveling in Virginia. So that those who need us can rest assured that when one calls upon the Virginia State Police, we are there to provide the exceptional service one expects and deserves.”
Gaining accreditation requires a voluntary, multi-year self-assessment phase and a site-based assessment of community engagements, policy, procedures, equipment and facilities by CALEA officials.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the panel of independent assessors also conducted remote, web-based reviews with personnel and conducted the public comment session virtually via social-media platforms in August.
“I commend Virginia State Police for once again earning this esteemed recognition,” Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran said. “Virginia State Police leadership specifically requested the CALEA assessors to focus on the department’s practices and policies related to use of force investigations, civil disturbance deployment, administrative investigations and recruitment directives.”
In the final report, CALEA assessors lauded the agency for thorough and current practices and training related to civil-disturbance response and use-of-force incidents, innovative recruitment strategies and effective, efficient proficiencies with internal administrative investigations.
“The CALEA award of accreditation does not come easy,” said CALEA President Anthony Purcell, who heads the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Police Department. “Agencies must go through a rigorous review and evaluation of their organization and then implement the necessary policy and procedure changes. With the Virginia State Police being a CALEA accredited agency, Virginians should feel confident that this statewide agency is going above and beyond and operating under the highest standards in public safety.”