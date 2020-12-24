Virginia State Police nationally re-accredited for 10th time

In 1986, the agency was the second state police force in the nation to achieve accreditation for the first time. The designation serves as the foundation for a successful, well-managed, transparent and community-focused law enforcement agency, the agency said in a statement this week.

“This is a proud moment for the Department of State Police,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police superintendent. “Our employees work hard each and every day to best serve and protect Virginia. Achieving this accreditation reinforces our commitment to not just do our job well, but to consistently go above and beyond in public service to others. We do this not for ourselves, but for those living, working and traveling in Virginia. So that those who need us can rest assured that when one calls upon the Virginia State Police, we are there to provide the exceptional service one expects and deserves.”