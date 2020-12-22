Virginia State Police plead: Don't race through the holiday season

In addition to a pandemic and economic stress, 2020 brought a spike in deadly, speed-related crashes in Virginia, according to Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Highway Safety.

Year-to-date, there have been more speed-related traffic deaths than in all of 2019, Virginia State Police stated in a recent news release. Speeding, driving under the influence and not buckling up is no way to finish out 2020, authorities advised.

“Not only have speed-related traffic deaths increased this year, so have alcohol-related traffic deaths. Virginia is on pace to have more total fatal traffic crashes in 2020 than in 2019,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of Virginia State Police in statement. “And all of this while overall traffic crashes in Virginia this year are down significantly. This means each crash has been deadlier – deadlier because of speed, alcohol, distractions and individuals not wearing seatbelts.”

Virginia State Police urges every motorist on the road this holiday season to be responsible, obey traffic laws, ditch distractions and wear a seatbelt.

“Remember, drinking and driving is never an option,” said Settle.