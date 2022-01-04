Virginia State Police responds to more than 2K accidents, incidents in winter storm

Downed trees and black ice are the major issues for much of Virginia this morning following a winter storm that dumped more than a foot of snow in some places of Virginia.
For these reasons, State Police is discouraging travel until later today for the safety of motorists and to help expedite the process of clearing, treating and plowing interstate, primary and secondary roadways.
Problems on I-95 in the Fredericksburg region also persist. Hundreds of motorists were stranded all night in snow and freezing temperatures along a 50-mile stretch of the interstate after a crash involving six tractor-trailers in Virginia, AP reported.
Both directions of traffic on I-95 came to a standstill Monday between Ruther Glen, Virginia, in Caroline County and exit 152 in Dumfries, Prince William County.
"We know many travelers have been stuck on Interstate 95 in our region for extraordinary periods of time over the past 24 hours, in some cases since Monday morning. This is unprecedented, and we continue to steadily move stopped trucks to make progress toward restoring lanes. In addition to clearing the trucks, we are treating for snow and several inches of ice that has accumulated around them to ensure that when the lanes reopen, motorists can safely proceed to their destination," said Marcie Parker, P.E. VDOT Fredericksburg District Engineer, in a statement.
Motorists should avoid travel on I-95 in this area until lanes reopen and significant congestion clears the area. Even as travel lanes reopen, additional time will be needed to assist motorists who have been stopped for extended periods on I-95 overnight, and in some cases since Monday morning.
Plans are underway to guide vehicles currently stopped on interstate to nearby interchanges, where they can access alternate routes.
There are no reported crashes involved in this impacted stretch of I-95.
Virginia State Police responded to 988 reports of disabled/stuck vehicles and 1,002 traffic crashes on Monday. The majority of the crashes continue to involve only damage to vehicles. There have been few injuries and no reported traffic deaths related to the storm.
Through 10 a.m. Tuesday, Virginia State Police have responded to 43 traffic crashes and 111 disabled vehicles. Troopers are currently also on scene of 16 traffic crashes statewide and responding to/aiding 46 disabled vehicles as well as working the stretch of I-95 that is closed.