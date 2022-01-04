Virginia State Police responds to more than 2K accidents, incidents in winter storm

Downed trees and black ice are the major issues for much of Virginia this morning following a winter storm that dumped more than a foot of snow in some places of Virginia.

For these reasons, State Police is discouraging travel until later today for the safety of motorists and to help expedite the process of clearing, treating and plowing interstate, primary and secondary roadways.

Problems on I-95 in the Fredericksburg region also persist. Hundreds of motorists were stranded all night in snow and freezing temperatures along a 50-mile stretch of the interstate after a crash involving six tractor-trailers in Virginia, AP reported.

Both directions of traffic on I-95 came to a standstill Monday between Ruther Glen, Virginia, in Caroline County and exit 152 in Dumfries, Prince William County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}