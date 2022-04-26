Virginia State Police seek public's help in solving 33-year-old cold case

Virginia State Police investigators are seeking the public’s help in trying to identify two males whose remains were found in Caroline County more than 33 years ago.

Sgt. Jessica Shehan said that on Nov. 10, 1988, two hunters were walking through the woods in the Ladysmith area near the 112-mile marker of Interstate 95 when they came across skeletal remains. State police responded to the discovery and found a second set of remains.

Forensic analysis confirmed that both victims were Hispanic males who apparently went missing between 1987 and 1988. One victim is believed to have been between 40 and 60 years old, while the other was estimated to be between 15 and 30. A leather belt with the word “SILVANO” on it was found with the older victim.

“Despite more than three decades of actively working this case, we have still not been able to identify either individual,” Capt. Norman Gray said in a news release. “We are still hopeful that someone will . . . help us find their families and let them know what happened to their loved one so many years ago.”

Police are investigating the cases as homicides, but no cause of death has been released. Police have also not been able to match the victims with any missing person report.

Facial reconstruction models have been developed for both males that police hope will eventually lead to an identification. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 804/609-5656 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.