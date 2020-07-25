The public will have an opportunity to offer comments regarding the Virginia State Police when a national accreditation team assesses the department in August.
The Virginia State Police is in the process of re-accreditation by Gainseville-based Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., according to an agency release.
“Accreditation provides the department and public with quality assurance that the Virginia State Police is in step with today’s policing standards and practices,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, VSP Superintendent. “We welcome the assessment team and the public’s input concerning this process and our abilities to fulfill our mission to best serve and protect the Commonwealth of Virginia.”
When the Virginia State Police achieved its initial accreditation from CALEA in 1986, it was only the second state law enforcement agency in the nation to receive the prestigious recognition. Since then, the Virginia State Police has successfully maintained an accredited status. The reaccreditation process takes place every four years.
The public is invited to share its comments with the CALEA site-based assessment team from 1 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 3 during a public information session on the Virginia State Police Facebook page.
The assessment team will also be available to take toll-free phone calls from 2 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 3 at 1-866/468-4903. Telephone comments will be limited to 10 minutes and must address Virginia State Police’s ability to comply with CALEA standards, the release stated.
Submit written comments to: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia 20155 or email calea@calea.org with a subject line of, “VSP Public Comment.”
Comprising the CALEA assessment team are W. Dean Register, Director of the Criminal Justice Professionalism Division of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Geoffrey Ice with the Connecticut State Police, retired.
Through review of written materials, and interviews, the assessors will examine the Department’s policy and procedures, administration, operations, and support services for compliance with CALEA standards. The assessment process ensures that the Department regularly reviews all aspects of its operations and is in compliance with law enforcement standards established by the Commission.
A copy of the CALEA standards can be viewed by the public at State Police Administrative Headquarters, 7700 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield County. For information, contact Vanessa Casale, Virginia State Police Accreditation Manager, at 804/674-2005.
