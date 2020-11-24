Virginia State Police: slow down, put safety 1st this Thanksgiving

For many Virginians, Thanksgiving will look different this year with distanced gatherings, outdoor meals and staying close to home.

But according to Virginia State Police, the rules of the road have not changed—slow down, wear a seatbelt and don’t drive distracted. Whether traveling to the grocery store or grandma’s house, the same remains true, motorists should put their safety and the safety of others first, according to a VSP release.

“With lighter traffic on the roads, there may be a temptation to speed and a false sense of security that leads to drivers and passengers not wearing their seatbelts,” said VSP Superintendent Col. Gary T. Settle in a statement.

“This year overall, state police have seen fewer crashes on Virginia highways, but those crashes have been more deadly. Making sure you are driving the posted speed limit, driving for conditions and wearing your seatbelt are the best ways to stay safe on the road. Whatever your holiday celebrations look like this year, Virginia State Police want to make sure you arrive at your destination safely.”