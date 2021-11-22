Virginia State Police to up presence for Thanksgiving week as traffic volumes rise

Virginia State Police will be stepping up patrols and safety enforcement on the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday, beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24 through midnight on Sunday, Nov. 28.

AAA predicts that 1.4 million Virginians will be traveling for the holiday, 11% more than in 2020. With many of those travelers taking to the roadways, patience might be the most important thing to pack, according to a state police news release.

“With traffic on the roads increasing and many people anxious to get to their destination, I encourage all Virginians to be patient. Buckle up and take your time,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent, in a statement on Monday. “Your family wants you to arrive safely and in a frame of mind to enjoy all the holiday has to offer. Making sure you are driving the posted speed limit, driving for conditions and wearing your seatbelt are the best ways to stay safe on the road, so you can enjoy the holiday.”

Operation C.A.R.E.—Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort-is a state-sponsored, national program. The 2020 Thanksgiving initiative resulted in troopers citing 4,930 speeders and 1,706 reckless drivers statewide. Virginia troopers charged 67 drivers for DUI and 498 drivers for failing to buckle up themselves and/or juvenile passengers.