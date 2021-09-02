Virginia State Police urges safety on roads over Labor Day weekend

Virginia State Police is urging those who will be using the Labor Day weekend as a final summer travel getaway to do so safely and responsibly.

Labor Day traffic fatalities have been on the rise for the past four years, which is why it is imperative for motorists to stay alert, stay sober and wear their seatbelts while on Virginia’s highways, according to a release.

“Last year was a record year for fatal crashes on Virginia roadways and sadly we are on pace for another tragic year,” said VSP Superintendent Col. Gary T. Settle.

“In 2020, there were increases in speed, unrestrained and alcohol-related traffic deaths. It’s really quite simple - seatbelts save lives, distractions are deadly on roadways, speed kills and driving impaired is unacceptable. We want you and your family to reach your destination safely, and we need every motorist to help us achieve that goal.”

Virginia State Police will have all available uniformed personnel on patrol over the 2021 Labor Day weekend conducting traffic safety and enforcement patrols as part of Operation CARE—the Crash Awareness Reduction Effort, a nationwide traffic safety program that aims to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding and failing to use occupant restraints.