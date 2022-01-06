Virginia State Police: with more snow on the way, be weather aware, avoid travel

With the National Weather Service calling for another significant round of winter weather making its way across Virginia Thursday night, Jan. 6 into Friday morning, Jan. 7, Virginia State Police are encouraging residents to be weather aware, to plan ahead and to avoid traveling during inclement conditions.

During just past Winter Storm Frida, troopers responded to 1,220 traffic crashes and 1,414 disabled/stuck vehicles statewide. There were no weather-related traffic deaths reported during that time period, according to VSP, including during the Fredericksburg I-95 crisis.

"Back-to-back storms are nothing new for the state police or Virginia," said Major R.C. Maxey, Jr., Virginia State Police Bureau of Field Operations Deputy Director, in a press conference Thursday morning.

"State Police is prepared for this latest round of winter weather. We will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies, and disabled motorists. We will extend shifts, call out additional troopers, and redirect resources when and where needed, just as we did earlier this week."