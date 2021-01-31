Virginia storm brings snow, sleet, rain and accidents

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Citing the danger of snow-covered or frozen roads, the Virginia Department of Transportation advised motorists Sunday to avoid traveling in the mix of snow, rain and sleet—especially when refreezing is likely on Sunday and Monday nights.

The statistic on crashes and cars disabled during the storm showed that for the Culpeper Division—which includes the local counties of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange, Spotsylvania and Stafford and the city of Fredericksburg—state police responded to 24 disabled vehicles and 24 traffic crashes.

VDOT Fredericksburg District spokeswoman Spokesperson Kelly Hannon said crews made headway on major travel arteries such as Interstate 95 and U.S. 1, enabling VDOT crews and partners to begin getting to not only travel lanes but shoulders and turn lanes as well.

“With the snow stopping and slowing on Sunday, it let us make some headway, getting to some of the main travel lanes into neighborhoods,” she said. “But we’re anticipating that what’s going to happen on Sunday evening is that rain expected to fall in the afternoon will refreeze, meaning that our crews will have to divert back to retreating main roads to prevent icing overnight.”

As the storm slackens and conditions change, crews will get back to helping clear all avenues, Hannon said.