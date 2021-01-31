Virginia storm brings snow, sleet, rain and accidents

People who hoped for serious snow Sunday saw their wishes granted by a storm that had state police helping nearly 500 motorists across Virginia who were in crashes or stuck on snowy roads.
Troopers with the Culpeper Division of the Virginia State Police responded to 24 disabled vehicles and 24 crashes, the agency said Sunday afternoon.
All the accidents and mishaps happened despite State Police advisories urging Virginians to avoid traveling during the winter storm.
School divisions across the region—including Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock—all announced they were closed Monday because of the snow.
Crews in the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Culpeper District made significant progress treating roads Sunday. But slick driving conditions could arise if there’s light snowfall or winter mix through Monday morning, VDOT warned Sunday afternoon.
Most primary highways — including Interstate 64 in Albemarle and Louisa counties and Interstate 66 in Fauquier County—were wet, with isolated patches of snow or ice on their surfaces, the agency said.
VDOT's Culpeper District includes Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.
Temperatures were expected to hover near freezing overnight Sunday. Any moisture left on the road has the potential to refreeze, VDOT said.
Across Virginia since midnight Sunday, State Police had responded to almost 270 traffic crashes and 240 disabled vehicles.
Between 12 a.m. and 2 p.m., state troopers worked 252 traffic crashes and 231 disabled/stuck vehicles. As of 2 p.m., state police were on the scene of 16 traffic crashes and eight disabled/stuck vehicles.
The majority of crashes Sunday involved only damage to vehicles, Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corrine Geller said in a statement.
As usual for Central Virginia snowstorms, what fell on Sunday and what is coming Monday wasn’t, and likely won’t be, simply beautiful white flakes falling from the sky.
After snow, rain and sleet fell at different times Sunday, with between 3 and 5 or more inches of snow measured in different spots around the region, the weather forecast for Sunday evening into Monday included just about every component there is for winter storms.
What was to start as rain and then possibly change to freezing rain Sunday night was to be followed by more of that back and forth before 1 p.m. Monday, followed by rain and snow between 1 and 3 p.m., with a chance of snow again after that.
Making it all feel worse on a day when the high temperature is expected to be 34 degrees are winds expected to be from the north at 14 to 17 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 25 mph. More rain and snow are possible on Monday night.
Citing the danger of snow-covered or frozen roads, the Virginia Department of Transportation advised motorists Sunday to avoid traveling in the mix of snow, rain and sleet—especially when refreezing is likely on Sunday and Monday nights.
The statistic on crashes and cars disabled during the storm showed that for the Culpeper Division—which includes the local counties of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange, Spotsylvania and Stafford and the city of Fredericksburg—state police responded to 24 disabled vehicles and 24 traffic crashes.
VDOT Fredericksburg District spokeswoman Spokesperson Kelly Hannon said crews made headway on major travel arteries such as Interstate 95 and U.S. 1, enabling VDOT crews and partners to begin getting to not only travel lanes but shoulders and turn lanes as well.
“With the snow stopping and slowing on Sunday, it let us make some headway, getting to some of the main travel lanes into neighborhoods,” she said. “But we’re anticipating that what’s going to happen on Sunday evening is that rain expected to fall in the afternoon will refreeze, meaning that our crews will have to divert back to retreating main roads to prevent icing overnight.”
As the storm slackens and conditions change, crews will get back to helping clear all avenues, Hannon said.
“We’re continuing to advise people not to travel during the storm’s peak and overnight, especially if travel is not essential,” she said. “We ask that motorists avoid traveling until temperatures rise and conditions improve,” she said, underscoring the fact that they will need to be careful Monday evening as well, as some refreezing is expected again then.
Hannon noted that VDOT crews will continue to work around the clock until all state-maintained roads are safe for travel, with up to 1,200 pieces of equipment available in Fredericksburg District.
On Sunday afternoon and evening, state police continue to advise Virginians to avoid travel. Keeping highways free of vehicles allows VDOT crews to “safely and effectively treat the roads,” the agency said.
If motorists must head out onto the roads, VDOT urges them to remember to clean snow and ice from their vehicles before starting a trip, to improve their own visibility and to keep flying debris from becoming a hazard. Also important: keeping a safe distance behind trucks plowing or retreating roads, and remembering to move over or slow down for vehicles with blinking blue, red or amber lights.
Maj. Troy Skebo of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said that its deputies were busy with their share of road problems from the storm.
Of 94 calls for service from Saturday night through 2 p.m. Sunday, five were to accidents with personal injuries, 12 with “accidents to personal property,” and 11 to assist with disabled vehicles, Skebo said.
Maps of electrical outages for customers of Dominion Power and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative did not show any major outages for the area, though that could change if heavy and frozen power lines and trees go down in cold temperatures Sunday and Monday evenings.
VDOT and contract crews are treating secondary roads and neighborhood streets, which remain in minor to moderate condition with snow and ice covering much of their surfaces. Crews will keep working around the clock until all roads are passable, VDOT said.
Use VDOT’s free 511 tools to know road conditions along your route and at your destination, the agency suggested.
VDOT’s Customer Service Center is open 24 hours a day to answer questions and take reports of road hazards. Call 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or visit my.vdot.virginia.gov.
Local updates are posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp and the Culpeper District’s snow emergency webpage.
Learn more about winter-weather preparations at virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp.
Culpeper Star-Exponent staff writer Clint Schemmer and Free Lance-Star staff writer contributed to this report.